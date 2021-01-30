UrduPoint.com
UN Envoy For Syria Notified About Upcoming Astana Talks On Syrian Peace

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:17 AM

The UN special envoy for Syria confirmed on Friday that he was notified about an Astana format round of talks on the Syrian peace that will take place in Russia's Sochi in February

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The UN special envoy for Syria confirmed on Friday that he was notified about an Astana format round of talks on the Syrian peace that will take place in Russia's Sochi in February.

"I was informed by the three members of the Astana group [Russia, Turkey, Iran] that there will be a meeting in Sochi next month," Geir Pedersen told reporters.

