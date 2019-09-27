UN Envoy For Syria Pedersen Says Has Not Seen US Statement On Syria Chemical Attacks
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 09:55 PM
United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik on Friday he has not yet seen the latest statements from the United States on alleged chemical attacks in Syria
"Frankly, I haven't read it yet so, I have a good excuse, I haven't seen it," Pedersen said when asked whether he was familiar with the statements made by US State Department officials.
Senior State Department officials on Thursday said the US believes Syria carried out a chlorine attack in the province of Lattakia in May. Syrian President Bashar Assad has repeatedly denied waging such attacks, noting that Syria destroyed its chemical weapons arsenal under the supervision of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.