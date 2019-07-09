UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Envoy For Syria Pedersen To Meet Foreign Minister Muallem In Damascus - Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:20 PM

UN Envoy for Syria Pedersen to Meet Foreign Minister Muallem in Damascus - Spokesman

 UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen has arrived to Damascus for talks with Foreign Minister Walid Muallem and other top officials on advancing the political process, UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

"The Special Envoy Geir Pedersen is in Damascus in hopes of moving the political process forward in a substantive way; he expects to have in-depth discussions with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al Muallem and other senior officials," Haq said in a press briefing.

During his visit, Pedersen hopes to make progress toward finalizing the composition and rules of procedure for Syria's constitutional committee, Haq said.

According to Haq, the special envoy will also express concern over the escalating violence in Idlib and stress the need to protect civilians in the fight against terrorism.

The agreement to form a constitutional committee, which will be tasked with writing the country's constitution, was reached during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Russian city of Sochi in January 2018. The panel is expected to be made up of representatives of the government and opposition, Syrian experts, members of civil society, independents, tribal leaders, and women.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Civil Society Damascus Visit Progress Sochi Idlib January Congress Women 2018 Government Agreement Top Opposition

Recent Stories

US Stresses Maduro Must Step Down as Negotiations ..

5 minutes ago

North Macedonian Prime Minister Zaev Admits Russia ..

5 minutes ago

28 proclaimed offenders among 430 absconders held ..

5 minutes ago

Rain forces India-New Zealand World Cup semi-final ..

5 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan feeling well to resumes offi ..

6 minutes ago

Two passengers killed as van overturned on M9 Moto ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.