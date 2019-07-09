UN Envoy for Syria Pedersen to Meet Foreign Minister Muallem in Damascus - Spokesman

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen has arrived to Damascus for talks with Foreign Minister Walid Muallem and other top officials on advancing the political process, UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

"The Special Envoy Geir Pedersen is in Damascus in hopes of moving the political process forward in a substantive way; he expects to have in-depth discussions with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al Muallem and other senior officials," Haq said in a press briefing.

During his visit, Pedersen hopes to make progress toward finalizing the composition and rules of procedure for Syria's constitutional committee, Haq said.

According to Haq, the special envoy will also express concern over the escalating violence in Idlib and stress the need to protect civilians in the fight against terrorism.

The agreement to form a constitutional committee, which will be tasked with writing the country's constitution, was reached during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Russian city of Sochi in January 2018. The panel is expected to be made up of representatives of the government and opposition, Syrian experts, members of civil society, independents, tribal leaders, and women.