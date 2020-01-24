UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Friday he was expecting to visit Damascus next week for talks with the Syrian government

A diplomatic source told Sputnik earlier this week that Pedersen was expected to meet with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem on Wednesday.

"I hope to be in Damascus Wednesday next week and to continue my discussions with the [Syrian] government," the UN envoy said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.