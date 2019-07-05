UrduPoint.com
UN Envoy For Syria Says Grateful To Russia For Progress On Constitutional Committee

Fri 05th July 2019 | 03:19 PM

UN Envoy for Syria Says Grateful to Russia for Progress on Constitutional Committee

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Friday that there had been progress on Syria's constitutional committee and he was thankful to Russia for that

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Friday that there had been progress on Syria's constitutional committee and he was thankful to Russia for that.

"I'm very pleased that now we seem to be closer to establishing the constitutional committee.

I'm very thankful for the work done by Russia on this," Pedersen said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"I will be traveling to Damascus early next week. And very much looking forward to continue what I hope will be constructive discussions and hopefully it will move us forward on finalizing the establishing of the constitutional committee," Pedersen said.

