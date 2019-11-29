UrduPoint.com
UN Envoy For Syria Says Hopes For Consensus At Next Constitutional Committee Session

The two co-chairs of the Syrian Constitutional Committee have been unable to agree on agenda of the talks, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Friday, adding that he was hoping they would reach consensus by the next session

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The two co-chairs of the Syrian Constitutional Committee have been unable to agree on agenda of the talks, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Friday, adding that he was hoping they would reach consensus by the next session.

The smaller committee within the larger body failed to reconvene on Monday, as scheduled, as the government and opposition failed to agree on the agenda and schedule of the discussion, Yahya Aridi, a member of the opposition delegation, told reporters earlier this week.

"We have been trying to reach a consensus but as I said we are not there yet. I have asked the two co-chairs that when they go back to their respective homes, that they will continue to work on this and that I will come back to them very soon.

And based on those discussions, hopefully, we will be able to conclude when we will have our next session," Pedersen told reporters.

The committee has been brought together after months and months of work. It includes representatives of the government, the opposition and the civil society and is expected to work out changes to the Syrian constitution. A smaller 45-member body is supposed to develop initiatives that will then be submitted to the full 150-member committee for approval.

