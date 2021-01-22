UN Envoy For Syria Says Hopes For 'Good' Dialogue With New US Administration
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 07:56 PM
UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Friday he was hoping to establish a good and intensive dialogue with the new US administration led by President Joe Biden
"It is too early for me to tell what I expect to be the outcome of my dialogue with the American administration.
As you know, they were sworn in on Wednesday, and so far I haven't been in touch with them. But I'm very much looking forward to have an intensive and good dialogue also with the new American administration," the envoy said.