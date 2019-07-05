UN Envoy For Syria Says Hopes Russian-Turkish Cooperation To Help Stabilize Idlib
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 03:38 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) The situation in the Syrian province in Idlib is difficult, but Russian-Turkish cooperation could help stabilize it, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Friday.
"I'm also looking forward to discuss the situation in Idlib.
It's a very difficult situation and I hope that the cooperation between Russian and Turkey will help to stabilize the situation in Idlib," Pedersen said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.