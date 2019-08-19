UN Envoy For Syria Says Resuming Full Schedule, Engaging With All Parties
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 09:13 PM
United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Monday that he has returned to a full schedule following a short break due to health conditions and is in contact with all the parties in the Syrian conflict
"Thank you all for the well wishes and I am grateful for the continued support as I resume a full schedule," Pedersen said via Twitter. "I am engaging [with] all concerned parties."
Pedersen had to limit his work and avoid traveling after an sustaining an eye injury in July.
As a result of the injury, Pedersen was forced to miss the Astana-format peace talks in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan in August. The UN Security Council had to reschedule its monthly meeting on the political settlement in Syria a month earlier.
The settlement process for the Syrian conflict has been pursued since 2011 in a number of formats such as in Geneva and Nur-Sultan, which convene regularly, as well as via the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi.