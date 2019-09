(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik on Wednesday that he plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later in the day.

"I think actually today, I don't remember the time, but I'm meeting today," Pedersen said.