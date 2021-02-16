UrduPoint.com
UN Envoy For Syria To Visit Damascus After Russia, Continue Constitutional Committee Talks

UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Tuesday that after his visit to Moscow later this week he would visit Damascus to continue consultations on the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Tuesday that after his visit to Moscow later this week he would visit Damascus to continue consultations on the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Pedersen were scheduled for February 18 in Moscow.

"I will be heading to Moscow on Thursday, and there I will continue the discussion with foreign minister Lavrov, and I am very much looking forward to that.

And after I have finished my discussions in Moscow I will be heading to Damascus, and then we will see how the discussions will continue. But I am very much looking forward to continuing my discussions here, and also for the meetings in Damascus," Pedersen told reporters on the sidelines of the international meeting in the Astana format on Syria.

Pedersen noted that today's meeting with the Russian delegation was "very good." Earlier in the day, he met with the Iranian and Turkish delegations, and also with the Syrian government and opposition delegations.

