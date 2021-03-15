UN Envoy for Syria Urges Security Council to Reach Consensus to Boost Aid Deliveries

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Monday called on the Security Council to come to an agreement to intensify the delivery of humanitarian aid into the country using both cross-line and cross-border mechanisms

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Monday called on the Security Council to come to an agreement to intensify the delivery of humanitarian aid into the country using both cross-line and cross-border mechanisms.

"I take this opportunity also to strongly underline the need for full sustain and unimpeded humanitarian access to all parts of Syria. Intensified cross line and cross border deliveries are essential to reach everyone in need everywhere," Pedersen said. "I reiterate the appeal of the Secretary-General to the Security Council to achieve consensus on this crucial matter."

In 2014, the UN Security Council authorized a mechanism that allowed the United Nations and humanitarian partners to bring aid into Syria from the initial four border-crossings in Turkey, Iraq and Jordan.

Last January, the Security Council resolution limited the number of border crossings to two from Turkey. In July, it was further decided to remove the Bab al-Salam crossing from Turkey and extended the authorization to bring aid through the remaining one checkpoint in Bab al-Hawa for 12 months.

Syria and Russia have stated that humanitarian aid should now be managed via Damascus.

Russia has said that it views the cross-border aid delivery mechanism as a threat to Syrian sovereignty and believes it was a temporary and urgent measure initiated in 2014. The current situation in Syria, where government forces have regained control over most of the country, no longer requires so many cross-border checkpoints.