UN Envoy For Yemen Calls Talks With Leader Of Houthi Rebels 'Productive'

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 05:29 PM

UN Envoy for Yemen Calls Talks With Leader of Houthi Rebels 'Productive'

The UN special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, on Wednesday praised his recent negotiations with the leader of Yemen's Houthi movement, Abdul Malik Al Houthi

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The UN special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, on Wednesday praised his recent negotiations with the leader of Yemen's Houthi movement, Abdul Malik Al Houthi.

On Tuesday, a source at the airport in Yemen's capital of Sanaa told Sputnik that Griffiths arrived in the city for an unannounced visit. Later, media reports emerged that the special envoy's arrival was for talks with Houthi leadership on ways to achieve a truce with Saudi Arabia.

"I had a productive meeting with Abdel Al Malik Al Houthi. We explored ways to build on their recently announced initiative in support of an immediate de-escalation, and resume the peace process in #Yemen," Griffiths wrote on Twitter.

On September 20, the Yemeni Houthis announced that they would halt their attacks and expected the Saudi-led coalition to stop its air campaign in return.

The UN envoy welcomed the initiative and expressed hope that these actions could be "a powerful message of the will to end the war."

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request, with the movement regularly striking Saudi territory in response.

In December 2018, for the first time in several years, the parties to the conflict in Yemen came face-to-face in Stockholm for a meeting organized by the United Nations. They managed to reach several relevant agreements, in particular, to implement a ceasefire and exchange prisoners.

