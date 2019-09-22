UN Envoy for Yemen Lauds Houthis' Promise to Stop Attacks on Saudi Oil

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) The UN special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, on Saturday praised the promise by the Houthi movement to stop attacking Saudi Arabia as a step toward ending the war.

Houthis said Friday they would halt attacks and expected the Saudi-led coalition to stop its air campaign in return.

"The implementation of this initiative by Ansar Allah [Houthis] in good faith could send a powerful message of the will to end the war," Griffiths was quoted as saying in a statement.

He welcomed the Houthis' openness towards the implementation of the prisoner exchange agreement. The warring parties exchanged lists of prisoners last December but the talks have stalled.

Rebels have claimed last week's drone and missile attack on two Saudi oil installations, which caused crude prices to spike. But Riyadh has pointed the finger of blame to Iran, which it says is a major Houthi backer.