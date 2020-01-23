UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths arrived in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Thursday to hold talks with the Houthi rebel movement on reducing the military escalation between the warring parties, a local diplomatic source told Sputnik

Earlier in the day, Griffiths expressed deep concern over the recent wave of escalation, which resulted in civilian casualties, and called for an end to the military confrontation and adherence to the peace agreement initiative. On January 19, medical staff at a local Yemeni hospital said that 80 people were killed and dozens more injured in a missile attack on a Yemeni army camp in the country's northeast.

According to the source, Griffiths arrived at Sanaa's airport with his deputy, Moein Sharim.

"The UN envoy will hold talks with the Ansar Allah (Houthis) group leadership to reduce the military escalation between the Yemeni parties and maintain stability," the source said.

According to the source, the UN envoy and Houthi leadership will also discuss arrangements for a new round of crisis settlement talks.

The conflict in Yemen has been described by the United Nations as the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with nearly 80 percent of the population currently in need of aid and protection.