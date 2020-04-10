UrduPoint.com
UN Envoy In Talks To Jumpstart Peace Process In Yemen - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 12:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The UN Envoy Martin Griffiths is in consultations with all the parties to the Yemeni conflict in an effort to transform a newly announced two-week ceasefire into a permanent end of hostilities in the country, the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Stephene Dujarric told reporters on Thursday.

"Special Envoy Mark Griffiths has been mediating between the parties to reach agreements on a nationwide ceasefire, humanitarian and economic measures that will bring tangible relief to the people of Yemen and the resumption of the political process to comprehensively end this war," Dujarric said during a briefing.

"Mr.Griffiths is meeting with all the parties involved to seize this opportunity to make sure that this is not a wasted opportunity. He will be meeting and he is in discussions with all the relevant parties."

On Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition declared a two-week ceasefire in accordance with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' call to halt all conflicts in the world amid the raging coronavirus pandemic.

The Shia Houthis have been engaged in a conflict against the Yemeni government and the Saudi-led coalition since 2015, which has resulted in one of the worst humanitarian situations in the world.

