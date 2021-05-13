UrduPoint.com
UN Envoy in Touch with Mideast Quartet on Possible Meeting, No Date Set Yet - Spokesman

 UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland remains in contact with representatives of the Middle East Quartet to arrange a meeting to resolve the escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but no date for a potential gathering has been set so far, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik on Thursday.

"No date set, [but] the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Process, Tor Wennesland, remains in touch with his fellow Quartet envoys," Dujarric said.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guteres said he was ready to resume the work of the Quartet, comprised of the United Nations, the United States, the European Union and Russia, to settle the conflict in the region.

