UN Envoy May Announce Creation Of Syrian Constitutional Committee In 3 Days - Opposition

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 01:30 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen mat announce the creation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee during his speech in the United Nations on September 19, Yahya Aridi, the Syrian opposition High Negotiations Committee's spokesman, told Sputnik during the Russia-Turkey-Iran summit in Ankara.

"Special Envoy Geir Pedersen may announce it [creation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee] in the United Nations when he will report on the situation, and also announce the commission first session. As far as I know, he will report to the Security Council on September 19. Therefore, an announcement will be made at that time, perhaps," Aridi said, specifying that the guarantor states of the Astana process cannot do that as it is the prerogative of the United Nations.

He added that that the first session of the committee would probably take place in October.

Aridi also praised Russia, Turkey and Iran for their role in the committee's creation, chastising Bashar Assad's government for hampering the process.

On Monday, the leaders of the three guarantor states of the Astana process for peace in Syria held a trilateral summit in Ankara to discuss ways of reaching a long-term solution to the conflict, including creation the Syrian Constitutional Committee, which will draft the country's post-conflict constitution.

