UN Envoy Meets With Myanmar Military Chief, Requests Meeting With San Suu Kyi

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer met with the nation's military chief Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw on Wednesday and requested a meeting with jailed politician Aung San Suu Kyi.

"Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer met with State Administration Council (SAC) Chairman Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Nay Pyi Taw today, in her first visit to Myanmar as Special Envoy, to communicate in person the pragmatic steps to de-escalate the violence, address the multidimensional crisis and advance unfettered humanitarian assistance free of discrimination to all people in need," the envoy's office said in a statement.

The visit is part of UN efforts to support a Myanmar-led path to return to civilian rule, the statement noted.

During the talks, Heyzer called for an immediate cessation of all forms of violence, respect for human rights and the rule of law in the country. She also raised the issue of the Rohingya refugee crisis.

In addition, the envoy requested a meeting with former State Counsellor San Suu Kyi following her latest sentencing.

In February 2021, the military ousted the civilian government in Myanmar using a constitutional mechanism of transferring power in an emergency situation. The military arrested government officials, accusing them of rigging the November general election. The move spurred major civil unrest, which has since resulted in multiple casualties and arrests.