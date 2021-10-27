UrduPoint.com

UN Envoy Meets With Released Sudanese Prime Minster At His Residence - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) UN Special Representative for Sudan Volker Perthes met with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Wednesday after the latter was allowed to return home following a military coup and his detention, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

Volker Perthes also had an opportunity not too long ago of meeting with Prime Minister Hamdok in his residence where he remains under guard," Dujarric said.

Perthes also met with Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who has led the coup. During the meeting, the UN special envoy reiterated the need to see a return to the transition process and immediately release all those who have been arbitrarily detained, Dujarric added.

