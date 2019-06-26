UN Envoy Meets Yemen Vice President in Riyadh in Bid to Advance Peace Process - Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths met with Yemen 's Vice President Ali Mohsen in Riyadh Saudi Arabia in an effort to advance the the peace process, his office said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I had very productive meetings with Vice-President Ali Mohsen. I was encouraged by the openness and flexibility of the Government of Yemen and its continued commitment towards achieving peace. I am determined to advance the peace process, based on the National Dialogue Outcome, the GCC initiative and related security council resolutions and restart soonest possible consultations with the parties," Griffiths said in the statement.

Griffiths and Mohsen discussed the steps needed to advance the implementation of the Stockholm agreement, the statement said.

In December 2018, for the first time in several years, the parties to the conflict in Yemen met face-to-face in Stockholm for a meeting organized by the United Nations. They managed to reach a number of relevant agreements, in particular, to implement a ceasefire, exchange prisoners and open humanitarian corridors in the port city of Al Hudaydah.

The conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement has been ongoing since 2011. In 2015, a Saudi-led coalition joined the military fray on the government's side by launching a campaign against the Houthis. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the country.