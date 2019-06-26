UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Envoy Meets Yemen Vice President In Riyadh In Bid To Advance Peace Process - Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 11:27 PM

UN Envoy Meets Yemen Vice President in Riyadh in Bid to Advance Peace Process - Office

United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths met with Yemen's Vice President Ali Mohsen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in an effort to advance the the peace process, his office said in a statement on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths met with Yemen's Vice President Ali Mohsen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in an effort to advance the the peace process, his office said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I had very productive meetings with Vice-President Ali Mohsen. I was encouraged by the openness and flexibility of the Government of Yemen and its continued commitment towards achieving peace. I am determined to advance the peace process, based on the National Dialogue Outcome, the GCC initiative and related security council resolutions and restart soonest possible consultations with the parties," Griffiths said in the statement.

Griffiths and Mohsen discussed the steps needed to advance the implementation of the Stockholm agreement, the statement said.

In December 2018, for the first time in several years, the parties to the conflict in Yemen met face-to-face in Stockholm for a meeting organized by the United Nations. They managed to reach a number of relevant agreements, in particular, to implement a ceasefire, exchange prisoners and open humanitarian corridors in the port city of Al Hudaydah.

The conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement has been ongoing since 2011. In 2015, a Saudi-led coalition joined the military fray on the government's side by launching a campaign against the Houthis. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the country.

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Yemen Riyadh Stockholm Al Hudaydah Saudi Arabia December 2015 2018 Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Russia Sent Notes to Int'l Tribunal, Ukrainian Emb ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says He Will Have 'Very Good Conversation' W ..

3 minutes ago

Iranian Parliamentary Delegation to Visit Russia N ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's return to Europe rights assembly ratified ..

3 minutes ago

APC declaration reveals its main target is Debt In ..

3 minutes ago

IOC Confirms 2021 Session to Be Held in Athens

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.