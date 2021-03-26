UN Envoy on Myanmar Urges Military to Uphold Rights, Show Maximum Restraint - Statement

UN Special Envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener on Friday called on the country's military to uphold the fundamental rights and demonstrate utmost restraint in the context of the anti-coup protests, the UN Spokesperson's Office said in a statement on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) UN Special Envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener on Friday called on the country's military to uphold the fundamental rights and demonstrate utmost restraint in the context of the anti-coup protests, the UN Spokesperson's Office said in a statement on Friday.

"The Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, remains deeply disturbed by ongoing violence committed by the country's security forces," the statement said. "The special envoy appeals for basic rights and democratic norms to be upheld in the greater interest of the nation's prosperity under civilian rule. The Special Envoy calls for maximum restraint."

Schraner Burgener said she believes the Myanmar military has turned against the country's citizens instead of ensuring peace and defending them.

Schraner Burgener also said she stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar and their commitment to peace. She called on the military regime to release all detained officials, including President U Win Myint and State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi.

On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The military also arrested the State Counselor and the President over alleged electoral fraud and later, on charges of violating COVID-19 restrictions.

The coup triggered mass protests that continue for the sixth week. Over 70 percent of government employees have now joined the civil disobedience movement in the country.