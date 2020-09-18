UrduPoint.com
UN Envoy Pedersen Calls For Nationwide Ceasefire In Syria, Building On Relative Calm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 08:38 PM

UN Envoy Pedersen Calls for Nationwide Ceasefire in Syria, Building on Relative Calm

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen called at the Security Council on Friday to establish a nationwide ceasefire in the country, building on the relative calm that exists on the ground

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen called at the Security Council on Friday to establish a nationwide ceasefire in the country, building on the relative calm that exists on the ground.

"While Syria is calmer than before, worrying incidents continue that could destabilize that calm," Pedersen said. "I appeal to all relevant actors to contain these violent and destabilizing incidents, build on the relative calm that exists and, as resolution 2254 calls for, establish a nationwide ceasefire to protect civilians, maintain international peace and security, and support a political process."

More Stories From World

