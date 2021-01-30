UrduPoint.com
UN Envoy Pedersen Calls Latest Round Of Syrian Constitutional Committee 'Disappointment'

Sat 30th January 2021

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Friday that the latest session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee was doomed to fail if the participants did not change their approach

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Friday that the latest session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee was doomed to fail if the participants did not change their approach.

The fifth round mediated by Pedersen started on Monday. It is being held in the format of the so-called Small Body - 45 members out of 150 participants of the committee in total, including co-chairs Ahmad Kuzbari from the government side and Hadi Bahra from the opposition side.

"We have just concluded the fifth session of the drafting body of the Syrian Constitutional Committee and I gave a statement to all 45 members that was an open, frank and direct assessment of where we are.

I told the 45 members that we can't continue like this. This week has been a disappointment," Pedersen told reporters.

The diplomat noted that he had defined certain agenda issues before the start of the session, but nothing has been achieved on them.

"On Sunday I had an extensive discussion with two co-chairs trying to have an agreement on how to go forward. Kuzbari made it clear that proposals from Bahra were not acceptable," Pedersen said, adding that he made his own proposals on how to reach a compromise between the two sides, but they were also rejected by Kuzbari.

"This week has shown that such an approach cannot work, and we cannot continue to meet if we do not change this," he added.

