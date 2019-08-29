UrduPoint.com
UN Envoy Pedersen Says May Return To Syria To Complete Work On Constitutional Committee

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 09:07 PM

UN Envoy Pedersen Says May Return to Syria to Complete Work on Constitutional Committee

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Thursday that during his meeting with the Syrian Foreign Minister and opposition representatives in July he had expressed willingness to return to Damascus in the near future

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Thursday that during his meeting with the Syrian Foreign Minister and opposition representatives in July he had expressed willingness to return to Damascus in the near future.

"I also conveyed my readiness to return to Damascus in the very near future as part of completing the work [concerning establishing a Constitutional Committee]," Pedersen told the UN Security Council.

