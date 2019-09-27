UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Envoy Pedersen Says May Take Part In Next Astana Group Meeting On Syria

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 10:52 PM

UN Envoy Pedersen Says May Take Part in Next Astana Group Meeting on Syria

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik on Friday that he will attend the next Astana Group meeting on the Syrian conflict if the scheduling does not conflict with the Constitutional Committee meetings

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik on Friday that he will attend the next Astana Group meeting on the Syrian conflict if the scheduling does not conflict with the Constitutional Committee meetings.

When asked whether he plans to take part in the next Astana Group meeting, Pedersen said, "Yes, if it doesn't collide with the Constitutional Committee."

Kazakhstan expects that Pedersen will participate in the next Astana format talks, which are due to take place in October, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko said on Monday.

Pedersen was unable to attend the latest round of Astana talks, which were held in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan from August 1-2, due to health concerns.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the next round of the Astana format consultations would be held in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan in October.

The trilateral high-level ministerial talks on the settlement of the Syrian conflict have been ongoing since January 2017 between the three guarantor states Russia, Turkey and Iran of the ceasefire agreement reached between Damascus and armed opposition groups in the middle Eastern country.

The last consultations, the 13th round of the Astana talks, were held in Nur-Sultan in early August.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Astana Vladimir Putin January August October 2017 From Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Nuclear War Looms If India Does Not End Kashmir Cu ..

4 minutes ago

Trump Administration May Limit US Investments in C ..

4 minutes ago

Planned tree plantation being made to end pollutio ..

4 minutes ago

Artist-scientist breathes new life into ancient fo ..

4 minutes ago

'Emotional' Prince Harry treads in Diana's footste ..

10 minutes ago

Italian Lawmaker Calls for Deeper Involvement of E ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.