UN Envoy Pedersen Seeks To Ensure Syria Constitutional Panel Meets As Planned - Spokesman

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen is working to ensure that the first meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva will take place as planned, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday

"Geir and his team are very much focused on the Constitutional Committee and making sure that nothing will derail the meeting that is scheduled for Geneva," Dujarric told reporters.

The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee will convene for the first time on October 29 in Geneva.

The situation in northern Syria escalated as Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on October 9 in an attempt to clear the area of Kurdish fighters and establish a safe zone. Turkey considers the fighters to be an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara has classified as a terrorist group.

On October 17, US Vice President Mike Pence announced a truce after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Pence said Turkey had agreed to pause the offensive in northern Syria for 120 hours while Kurdish militants withdraw from a safe zone that extends 30 kilometers [20 miles] beyond Turkey's border.

The Constitutional Committee is tasked with reviewing Syria's main body of law and is expected to launch a political settlement in Syria following the devastating eight-year conflict.

Representation within the body is split equally three ways between the nation's government, opposition and civil society. A smaller committee within it includes 45 people - 15 from each of the three represented groups - that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.

