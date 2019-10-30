UrduPoint.com
UN Envoy Rules Out Advisory Role On Syrian Constitutional Committee

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 06:35 PM

The United Nations' Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said during the launch of the Syrian Constitutional Committee on Wednesday that he would not provide it with recommendations on its establishment of governing principles

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The United Nations' Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said during the launch of the Syrian Constitutional Committee on Wednesday that he would not provide it with recommendations on its establishment of governing principles.

The 150-member body convened for the first time in the UN office in the Switzerland's city of Geneva. The committee is expected to rewrite the national constitution.

"Do not expect me or my team to tell you what to write in your constitution.

The future constitution belongs to Syrians, to the Syrian people and them alone," Pedersen said at the opening assembly.

He stressed that part of his mandate was to support the two equal co-chairs of the committee the Syrian government's Ahmad Kuzbari and the opposition's Hadi Al-Bahra.

The UN will help facilitate the process of rewriting the constitution with strong secretarial support by regularly reporting to the Security Council and continuing the promotion of a wider political process, Pedersen said.

