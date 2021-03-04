UN envoy says 38 dead Wednesday in coup-hit Myanmar

The United Nations envoy to Myanmar called Wednesday the "bloodiest day" since the Southeast Asian country's military coup last month, with 38 people dead

"We have now more than over 50 people died since the coup started and many are wounded," Christine Schraner Burgener told reporters.