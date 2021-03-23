UN Envoy Says Afghan Peace Talks in Turkey May Lay Foundation for Political Settlement

(@FahadShabbir)

The upcoming Afghan peace negotiations in Turkey next month have the potential to establish the foundation for reaching a political settlement, UN Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons said during a Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The upcoming Afghan peace negotiations in Turkey next month have the potential to establish the foundation for reaching a political settlement, UN Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons said during a Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

Lyons said during the latest Afghanistan peace conference in Moscow last week, international attendees made it clear they wanted to see new momentum in the talks that would bring peace to Afghanistan.

"The recently proposed meeting by the United States to be held in Turkey in the coming month is another opportunity to solidify the principles upon which the process will be based and, potentially, lay the foundation for just and inclusive political settlement that would complement the ongoing negotiations in Doha," Lyons said.

The special envoy stressed the initiatives must be coherent and reinforce the Afghan peace talks underway in Doha.

"As we enter this upcoming period of heightened intensity, all of us - neighbors, regional players and international partners - have the responsibility to ensure that our actions are integrated, mutually reinforcing, and... in the best interests of the Afghan people," she added.

The discussions on Afghan reconciliation have been hosted by several platforms, including Doha, where peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban movement began in September 2020.