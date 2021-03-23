UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Envoy Says Afghan Peace Talks In Turkey May Lay Foundation For Political Settlement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 10:01 PM

UN Envoy Says Afghan Peace Talks in Turkey May Lay Foundation for Political Settlement

The upcoming Afghan peace negotiations in Turkey next month have the potential to establish the foundation for reaching a political settlement, UN Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons said during a Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The upcoming Afghan peace negotiations in Turkey next month have the potential to establish the foundation for reaching a political settlement, UN Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons said during a Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

Lyons said during the latest Afghanistan peace conference in Moscow last week, international attendees made it clear they wanted to see new momentum in the talks that would bring peace to Afghanistan.

"The recently proposed meeting by the United States to be held in Turkey in the coming month is another opportunity to solidify the principles upon which the process will be based and, potentially, lay the foundation for just and inclusive political settlement that would complement the ongoing negotiations in Doha," Lyons said.

The special envoy stressed the initiatives must be coherent and reinforce the Afghan peace talks underway in Doha.

"As we enter this upcoming period of heightened intensity, all of us - neighbors, regional players and international partners - have the responsibility to ensure that our actions are integrated, mutually reinforcing, and... in the best interests of the Afghan people," she added.

The discussions on Afghan reconciliation have been hosted by several platforms, including Doha, where peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban movement began in September 2020.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Moscow Turkey Doha United States September 2020 All Best

Recent Stories

Murad Ali Shah greets nation on Pakistan Day

4 minutes ago

UN teams assisting Rohingya refugees, after massiv ..

4 minutes ago

Call for complete ban on cutting of mango trees

4 minutes ago

16 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyd ..

4 minutes ago

157 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in IIOJK

7 minutes ago

Govt already announces free vaccinations for all c ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.