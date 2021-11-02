UN Envoy Says Doctors in Sudan Report People Shot Dead During Protests

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Doctors in hospitals in Sudan reported that people were shot dead during the weekend's nationwide protests opposing the military takeover of power, UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan and Head of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in the African country Volker Perthes said on Monday.

On Sunday, the Sudanese central medical committee said 12 people were killed during the anti-coup October 30 demonstration.

"I cannot personally confirm this," Perthes said when asked during a press briefing whether Sudanese security forces used live ammunition against protesters.

"But what we have from the doctors association in the hospitals is that people died of gunshot wounds and that some people were in critical conditions," Perthes stated.

Other injuries were caused by the use of tear gas canisters, Perthes said, citing the medical workers.

"I have no... means to establish what were the causes of injuries and deaths," the diplomat, who was speaking from Khartoum, said.

On Saturday, hundreds of people took to the streets across Sudan to protest the takeover that took place last Monday and saw the detention by the military of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and some other members of the transitional government.

The same day, Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who was also the head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the council and the country's government.