Open Menu

UN Envoy Says Endowing AI With Human Qualities 'Has To Be Avoided'

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2023 | 11:10 AM

UN Envoy Says Endowing AI With Human Qualities 'Has to Be Avoided'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Attributing human characteristics to Artificial Intelligence (AI) "has to be avoided," UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology Amandeep Singh Gill told Sputnik.

"So this anthropomorphization of digital technologies of AI has to be avoided," Gill told Sputnik in an interview on Friday.

Chatbots can dilute and easily fool people; even speaking to people in the first person is problematic, Gill said.

Earlier this year, a Belgian man committed suicide after having six-week-long conversations about the ecological future of our planet with an AI chatbot called Eliza. Eliza supported his eco-anxiety and encouraged him to end his life to save the planet.

"This is an unfortunate example that you caught, but there will be others," Gill said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed establishing a multi-stakeholder advisory body on AI, but one that will not be taking decisions on behalf of member states. The body will only advise and make recommendations on future actions.

The United Nations has said it believes member states have to act fast and create efficient AI-related regulations and watchdogs.

OpenAI's ChatGPT language model, launched in late November 2022, was met with mixed reactions due to its ability to mimic human conversations and generate unique texts based on users' prompts. While some have praised the model for its applications such as developing code, many others have criticized its vast potential for abuse.

Related Topics

Technology United Nations Suicide Man November National University

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

2 hours ago
 I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and f ..

I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and future plans and projects durin ..

10 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ ..

Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ award

10 hours ago
 Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: ..

Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: Sharjah Ruler

11 hours ago
 Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton ..

Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton - Natural Resources Ministry

11 hours ago
Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food ..

Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food Production - Prime Minister

11 hours ago
 COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems ..

COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems and agriculture are central to ..

11 hours ago
 Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in ..

Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in October - Erdogan

11 hours ago
 Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times ..

Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times in 5 Years - Agriculture Minis ..

12 hours ago
 US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagne ..

US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagner Group - Treasury Dept.

12 hours ago
 Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in F ..

Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in FBISE examination

12 hours ago

More Stories From World