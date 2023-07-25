UN Envoy Says Endowing AI With Human Qualities 'Has to Be Avoided'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Attributing human characteristics to Artificial Intelligence (AI) "has to be avoided," UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology Amandeep Singh Gill told Sputnik.

"So this anthropomorphization of digital technologies of AI has to be avoided," Gill told Sputnik in an interview on Friday.

Chatbots can dilute and easily fool people; even speaking to people in the first person is problematic, Gill said.

Earlier this year, a Belgian man committed suicide after having six-week-long conversations about the ecological future of our planet with an AI chatbot called Eliza. Eliza supported his eco-anxiety and encouraged him to end his life to save the planet.

"This is an unfortunate example that you caught, but there will be others," Gill said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed establishing a multi-stakeholder advisory body on AI, but one that will not be taking decisions on behalf of member states. The body will only advise and make recommendations on future actions.

The United Nations has said it believes member states have to act fast and create efficient AI-related regulations and watchdogs.

OpenAI's ChatGPT language model, launched in late November 2022, was met with mixed reactions due to its ability to mimic human conversations and generate unique texts based on users' prompts. While some have praised the model for its applications such as developing code, many others have criticized its vast potential for abuse.