UN Envoy Says Haiti Facing 'Very Serious' Situation After President's Assassination

The situation in Haiti remains very serious after the killing of the nation's President Jovenel Moise, UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) for Haiti, Helen La Lime, said in a press briefing on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The situation in Haiti remains very serious after the killing of the nation's President Jovenel Moise, UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) for Haiti, Helen La Lime, said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We are facing a very serious situation in the country right now, President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in a cowardly way," La Lime said after participating in a closed emergency UN Security Council meeting on Moise's assassination that took place on Wednesday.

More Stories From World

