UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The situation in Haiti remains very serious after the killing of the nation's President Jovenel Moise, UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) for Haiti, Helen La Lime, said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We are facing a very serious situation in the country right now, President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in a cowardly way," La Lime said after participating in a closed emergency UN Security Council meeting on Moise's assassination that took place on Wednesday.