UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Envoy Says Hopes High For Success Of Summit On Libya

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 11:39 PM

UN Envoy Says Hopes High for Success of Summit on Libya

The United Nations Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salame said on Monday he had high hopes that the upcoming conference in Berlin would put the war-torn country on a course towards reconciliation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) The United Nations Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salame said on Monday he had high hopes that the upcoming conference in Berlin would put the war-torn country on a course towards reconciliation.

Germany proposed hosting an international summit on Libya this fall in a bid to mediate between the two rival factions - Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

"I have high hopes that the Berlin process will end in success," Salame said during a UN Security Council meeting. "Let me stress once more that endorsement of the Berlin Communique does not mean the end of the process, but rather the beginning of the most important part of our journey to put Libya back on the path to peace and stability.

"

The UN envoy told the council that to ensure the success of the Berlin process he had engaged extensively with GNA political and military leaders as well as Haftar and his supporters.

"There is a scope for agreement on ending the conflict and the basis for returning to the political process," Salame said.

Haftar's LNA hold a grip on Libya's east while his opponents control the western part of the country. Berlin's conference represents yet another international attempt to bring them to reconciliation preceded by last year meetings in Palermo, Italy, and Paris.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Paris Berlin Palermo Italy Libya Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Death anniversary of Ch Rehmat Ali observed at Fai ..

2 minutes ago

50% of poor segment getting free medical facilitie ..

2 minutes ago

Civil, military leadership on same page over natio ..

7 minutes ago

European police bust gang looting artifacts in Ita ..

7 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs provision of further relief ..

7 minutes ago

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Vow to Crack Down on P ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.