UN Envoy Says Hopes High for Success of Summit on Libya

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) The United Nations Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salame said on Monday he had high hopes that the upcoming conference in Berlin would put the war-torn country on a course towards reconciliation.

Germany proposed hosting an international summit on Libya this fall in a bid to mediate between the two rival factions - Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

"I have high hopes that the Berlin process will end in success," Salame said during a UN Security Council meeting. "Let me stress once more that endorsement of the Berlin Communique does not mean the end of the process, but rather the beginning of the most important part of our journey to put Libya back on the path to peace and stability.

"

The UN envoy told the council that to ensure the success of the Berlin process he had engaged extensively with GNA political and military leaders as well as Haftar and his supporters.

"There is a scope for agreement on ending the conflict and the basis for returning to the political process," Salame said.

Haftar's LNA hold a grip on Libya's east while his opponents control the western part of the country. Berlin's conference represents yet another international attempt to bring them to reconciliation preceded by last year meetings in Palermo, Italy, and Paris.