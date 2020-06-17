UrduPoint.com
UN Envoy Says Hopes To Convene Syria's Constitutional Committee At End Of August

Wed 17th June 2020

UN Envoy Says Hopes to Convene Syria's Constitutional Committee at End of August



WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Tuesday that he hopes to convene the third meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee by the end of this summer.

"I am ready to convene and facilitate a third session of the Syrian-led and Syrian-owned Constitutional committee," Pedersen said. "Although travel restrictions remain in place I am hopeful that the session will be possible towards the end of August."

