UN Envoy Says Sent Draft Joint Declaration To Yemen's Warring Parties Last Week

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 09:13 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said on Tuesday he sent last week an advanced draft of the Joint Declaration to the government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebel movement.

"Last week, I sent an advanced draft of the Joint Declaration to the two parties. This draft reflects and balances the comments from prior rounds of these talks, and incorporates inputs from civil society and Yemeni women," Griffiths said at a UN Security Council meeting. "Now is the time for the parties to swiftly conclude the negotiations and finalize the Joint Declaration."

More Stories From World

