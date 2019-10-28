UrduPoint.com
UN Envoy Says Sitting Order For Syrian Constitutional Committee's Launch Being Discussed

Mon 28th October 2019 | 07:28 PM

There are discussions on how Syrian parties will be seated at the Syrian Constitutional Committee inaugural meeting, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Monday

"We have elaborated discussions on sitting arrangements," he said when asked if the participants were going to be seated at different sides of a single table.

The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee will convene for the first time in Geneva on Wednesday. Representation within the body is split equally three ways between the nation's government, opposition and civil society. It also has the smaller committee within it that includes 45 people 15 from each of the three represented groups that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.

