MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) It will be unlikely for Syria's Constitutional Committee to hold an online meeting due to security concerns and multiple other issues, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Tuesday.

"There are many questions being asked when it comes to security and other issues ... So as it looks today, I'm afraid it will not be possible to do a virtual meeting of the Constitutional Committee," Pedersen said during a UN press briefing in Geneva.

The envoy added that while it will be impossible for Syria's 150-member Constitutional Committee to meet, the co-chairs of the committee's small group, which comprises just 45 members, have agreed on an agenda for a future meeting in the aftermath of the coronavirus disease pandemic.

"We managed to get an agreement between the co-chairs when it comes to an agenda for the small body of the Constitutional Committee, and that the two co-chairs now are ready to meet in Geneva as soon as the pandemic allows us to meet and international flights are resumed," Pedersen remarked.

The UN official also praised the ceasefire in Idlib agreed upon by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in March.

"We've been following very, very carefully the situation on the ground. As I said in my briefing to the council yesterday, there is a relative calm in Idlib. The ceasefire that Turkey and Russia entered into in the beginning of March is still, by and large, holding," Pedersen stated.

Syria's Constitutional Committee, the composition of which took nearly two years to finalize, met for the first time on October 30. The 150-member body, containing an equal number of representatives from the government, opposition, and civil society, was established to work toward drafting a new constitution for the country.

A second round of talks was held in November, although the opposing parties in the committee failed to agree on the agenda for the session.