UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Envoy Says To Discuss Constitutional Committee With Syrian Foreign Minister In New York

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 10:39 PM

UN Envoy Says to Discuss Constitutional Committee With Syrian Foreign Minister in New York

UN Envoy Geir Pedersen told Sputnik on Thursday that he will hold a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem on the margins of the General Assembly to discuss preparation for the Constitutional Committee

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) UN Envoy Geir Pedersen told Sputnik on Thursday that he will hold a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem on the margins of the General Assembly to discuss preparation for the Constitutional Committee "Yes.

Of course," Pedersen said when asked if he would meet with Muallem. "I hope to follow up, prepare for the Constitutional Committee."

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Syria

Recent Stories

Iran to Support UN Headquarters Relocation to Anot ..

2 minutes ago

China, UN Nuclear Agency Ink Deal to Cooperate on ..

5 minutes ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee Includes Few Membe ..

5 minutes ago

Women Make Up 20% of Syrian Constitutional Committ ..

5 minutes ago

Sudan Prime Minister Says Plans to Visit Russia

5 minutes ago

US Designates Cuba's Raul Castro, Family for Alleg ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.