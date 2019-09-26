UN Envoy Says to Discuss Constitutional Committee With Syrian Foreign Minister in New York

UN Envoy Geir Pedersen told Sputnik on Thursday that he will hold a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem on the margins of the General Assembly to discuss preparation for the Constitutional Committee

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) UN Envoy Geir Pedersen told Sputnik on Thursday that he will hold a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem on the margins of the General Assembly to discuss preparation for the Constitutional Committee "Yes.

Of course," Pedersen said when asked if he would meet with Muallem. "I hope to follow up, prepare for the Constitutional Committee."