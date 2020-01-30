UrduPoint.com
UN Envoy Says To Meet Haftar To Ensure LNA Participates In Libya Military Commission Talks

Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:08 PM

United Nations Special Representative Ghassan Salame told the UN Security Council on Thursday that he plans to meet with Libyan National Army (LNA) head Khalifa Haftar over the weekend to ensure that the LNA delegation will participate in the Joint Military Commission (JMC) talks in Geneva

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) United Nations Special Representative Ghassan Salame told the UN Security Council on Thursday that he plans to meet with Libyan National Army (LNA) head Khalifa Haftar over the weekend to ensure that the LNA delegation will participate in the Joint Military Commission (JMC) talks in Geneva.

"The LNA delegation has of yet been unable to confirm its participation although I am scheduled to meet General Haftar in Rajma in two days' time to push for the team to be dispatched without delay," Salame said.

The JMC is comprised of Libya's rival powers - the LNA and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

Salame said the GNA delegation stands ready to engage in negotiations and it confirmed its participation on Monday during a meeting in Tunis held to lay out the framework for the upcoming JMC talks.

Salame also said the negotiations represent the foundation of the military track and must be launched as soon as possible.

The talks will also help transform the existing truce into a ceasefire and become a platform to discuss the modalities of a mechanism that would be monitoring the halt of fighting, Salame explained.

"The Commission will also seek to reach an agreement on long-term security arrangements, directly addressing grievances expressed by both sides," Salame said.

Both the LNA and the GNA have agreed to send five representatives each to the JMC, which is expected to be tasked with monitoring the ceasefire implementation.

The idea to establish the JMC was initiated by the United Nations at a recent conference on Libya in Berlin.

