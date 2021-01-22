UrduPoint.com
UN Envoy Says Upcoming Meeting Of Syrian Constitutional Committee Very Important

Fri 22nd January 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Friday he was hoping that the important upcoming meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee on January 25 would build on the positive results of the previous session.

"I told the [Security] Council that I do believe that the upcoming meeting, starting on Monday, is a very important one.

For more than a year, many subjects have been discussed. And after last session, I indicated that I saw some potential for some common ground. I hope to see more of this during the next session," Pedersen told a press conference.

The envoy said he had told the Security Council the time came for co-chairs of the committee to establish "more effective and operational working methods so that the meetings can be better organized and more focused."

