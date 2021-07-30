UrduPoint.com

UN Envoy Shreim Meets US, Yemen Officials In Saudi Arabia - Statement

UN Envoy Shreim Meets US, Yemen Officials in Saudi Arabia - Statement

Acting UN Special Envoy for Yemen Muin Shreim duiscussed with US Special Envoy Timothy Lenderking and senior Yemeni officials the urgent need to cease all forms of hostilities in the Republic, the United Nations Office of the Special Envoy for Yemen (OSESGY) said in a press release on Friday

"The Acting Head of OSESGY, Muin Shreim, has concluded yesterday a two-day visit to Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during which he met with Yemeni Vice President Ali Mohsen and Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalek as well as other senior Yemeni officials. He also met with US Special Envoy Timothy Lenderking and other diplomats working on the Yemeni file," the release said.

"Mr. Shreim discussed the urgent need to agree on a cessation of all forms of military operations in Yemen and across the border," the release also said.

The acting UN envoy also stressed it was essential to take urgent humanitarian and economic measures to alleviate the suffering of the Yemenis and create a conducive environment to resume the political process in the country, the release added.

Shreim addressed the immediate need to eliminate all obstacles preventing the government of Yemen from returning to the temporary capital of Aden and carrying out its functions, according to the release.

