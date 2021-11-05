UN Envoy Stressed to Iranian Officials Concerns Over Escalation in Yemen - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg expressed serious concern over escalating violence and civilian casualties in the Yemen civil war on concluding a visit to Tehran, the world body announced in a news release on Thursday.

"Mr. Grundberg expressed his serious concern over the escalating military activities in Yemen which are causing significant civilian casualties, including children, and are undermining peace efforts," the release said. "He underscored the urgent need for de-escalation in all of Yemen, including Marib."

Grundberg also discussed the need to address the deteriorating humanitarian and economic situation in Yemen, and the importance of ensuring freedom of movement of people and goods into and throughout the country.

UN officials said 5.5 million people were now displaced in the country, equivalent to the entire population of Finland.

"A peaceful and stable Yemen will benefit the region. I intend to work with the countries in the region to help Yemen reach a peaceful end to the conflict," Grundberg said, according to the release.

In Tehran, Grundberg met with senior Iranian officials and representatives of the international community. During his meetings, the UN envoy emphasized the need for support to UN efforts to reach a negotiated settlement to the conflict, the release said.