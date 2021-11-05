UrduPoint.com

UN Envoy Stressed To Iranian Officials Concerns Over Escalation In Yemen - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 01:10 AM

UN Envoy Stressed to Iranian Officials Concerns Over Escalation in Yemen - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg expressed serious concern over escalating violence and civilian casualties in the Yemen civil war on concluding a visit to Tehran, the world body announced in a news release on Thursday.

"Mr. Grundberg expressed his serious concern over the escalating military activities in Yemen which are causing significant civilian casualties, including children, and are undermining peace efforts," the release said. "He underscored the urgent need for de-escalation in all of Yemen, including Marib."

Grundberg also discussed the need to address the deteriorating humanitarian and economic situation in Yemen, and the importance of ensuring freedom of movement of people and goods into and throughout the country.

UN officials said 5.5 million people were now displaced in the country, equivalent to the entire population of Finland.

"A peaceful and stable Yemen will benefit the region. I intend to work with the countries in the region to help Yemen reach a peaceful end to the conflict," Grundberg said, according to the release.

In Tehran, Grundberg met with senior Iranian officials and representatives of the international community. During his meetings, the UN envoy emphasized the need for support to UN efforts to reach a negotiated settlement to the conflict, the release said.

Related Topics

World United Nations Yemen Visit Tehran Marib Finland All Million

Recent Stories

Yorkshire suspended from staging England cricket m ..

Yorkshire suspended from staging England cricket matches after racism row

34 minutes ago
 India trying to portray false sense of normalcy, d ..

India trying to portray false sense of normalcy, development in IIOJK: FO

34 minutes ago
 Houthis' Ballistic Missile Hits Residential Area i ..

Houthis' Ballistic Missile Hits Residential Area in Yemen's Marib - Source

34 minutes ago
 French President receives UAE ambassador&#039;s cr ..

French President receives UAE ambassador&#039;s credentials

2 hours ago
 Four rebels, six civilians killed in east DR Congo ..

Four rebels, six civilians killed in east DR Congo

34 minutes ago
 Fritz knocks out Norrie to set up Djokovic clash

Fritz knocks out Norrie to set up Djokovic clash

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.