UN Envoy To Haiti In Contact With Acting Prime Minister - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 10:40 PM

UN Envoy to Haiti in Contact With Acting Prime Minister - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) Helen La Lime maintains constant contact with Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph as some 1,200 staffers at the mission are in the process of being accounted for after the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

Martial law was declared in Haiti in the wake of Moise's assassination at his private residence on Wednesday night.

"The SRSG is meeting with her senior staff, she is in constant contact with the Acting Prime Minister of Haiti," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

In her discussions with the interim Prime Minister, La Lime addressed the ways the United Nations can help the Haitian authorities to coordinate support for the government, Dujarric said.

"We have about 1,200 staff at all in Haiti, a little less than 200 are international. They are all being in the process of being accounted for, so that process should be done very quickly," he said.

The United Nations is ready to assist the Haitian government in any way it can if a green light is given to launch an international investigation into the killing of Moise, but will require a mandate to do so, Dujarric added.

