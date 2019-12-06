UN Envoy to Syria Hopes to Discuss Next Constitutional Committee Meeting in Damascus Soon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) United Nations ' Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik on Friday that he wanted to go to Damascus before the year ends to discuss outlooks for a new round of constitutional committee talks.

"I am hoping to go to Damascus and discuss it," Pedersen said when asked when the next round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee meetings would take place.