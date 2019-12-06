UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Envoy To Syria Hopes To Discuss Next Constitutional Committee Meeting In Damascus Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 09:17 PM

UN Envoy to Syria Hopes to Discuss Next Constitutional Committee Meeting in Damascus Soon

United Nations' Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik on Friday that he wanted to go to Damascus before the year ends to discuss outlooks for a new round of constitutional committee talks

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) United Nations' Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik on Friday that he wanted to go to Damascus before the year ends to discuss outlooks for a new round of constitutional committee talks.

"I am hoping to go to Damascus and discuss it," Pedersen said when asked when the next round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee meetings would take place.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Damascus

Recent Stories

Fujairah CP crowns winners of Fujairah Adventures ..

51 minutes ago

WEEGS 2019 to address women’s advancement across ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan values its relations with brotherly Kingd ..

3 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy for Syria Says SCC Talks Helped S ..

3 minutes ago

Applications for business loan were received and s ..

3 minutes ago

President for mosque, media role for mass awarenes ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.