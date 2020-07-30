MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said late on Wednesday that he welcomed an agreement reached by the Yemeni central authorities and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) to resolve the longstanding conflict in the country.

On Wednesday, the Yemeni legitimate government and the STC agreed on Saudi Arabia's mechanism to accelerate the implementation of the agreement, signed between the sides on November 5, 2019. The initiative provides for the formation of a new Yemeni government within 30 days, including candidates from the south and north, as well as the withdrawal of STC troops from the strategic port city of Aden beyond the province.

"I welcome the consensus reached by the Government of #Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council's to expedite the implementation of the #RiyadhAgreement," Griffiths said, as quoted by his office.

The envoy has also praised the efforts and mediation of Saudi Arabia to reach an agreement between the two warring sides.

"This is an important step towards the peaceful resolution of the conflict in #Yemen through a Yemeni-led political process under #UN auspices," Griffiths added.

In response to Riyadh's initiative, the separatists have also abandoned their self-administration in seven Yemen provinces in the country's south.

The STC seized power in Aden, which became the temporary capital of the territories liberated by government forces from the Houthi rebel movement, in August of 2019. Despite the Riyadh agreement, they continued to strengthen their power in the south of the country, ousting government supporters from military bases and government institutions.