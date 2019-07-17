UrduPoint.com
UN Envoy, UAE Foreign Minister Discuss Ways To Halt Conflict In Libya - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:07 PM

UN Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salame held a meeting with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the solutions to end the conflict in Libya, the UN Stabilization Mission in the country (UNSMIL) said in a statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) UN Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salame held a meeting with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the solutions to end the conflict in Libya, the UN Stabilization Mission in the country (UNSMIL) said in a statement.

"SRSG Ghassan Salame met today with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed during a visit to Abu Dhabi to discuss ways to end the ongoing fighting in Libya, and the return to the political process," the mission said via Twitter on Tuesday.

Salame and the UAE diplomat addressed the human cost of the ongoing hostilities and stressed the need to comply with a "unified roadmap" in helping the Libyans to achieve reconciliation, the statement added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the UAE joined the call of the governments of Egypt, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States to immediately de-escalate tensions, end the hostilities and return to the UN-led political process in Libya.

The tensions flared up in April when the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, launched an offensive to retake the Libyan capital of Tripoli from forces loyal to the UN-backed Government of National Accord. In one of the offenses, an LNA airstrike on a migrant detention center near Tripoli left dozens dead and over a hundred injured.

