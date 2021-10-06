UrduPoint.com

UN Envoy Urges Iraqis To Participate In Parliamentary Elections

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 03:34 PM

UN envoy urges Iraqis to participate in Parliamentary elections

The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert on Tuesday urged Iraqi people to participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections slated for Oct. 10

BAGHDAD, Oct 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert on Tuesday urged Iraqi people to participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections slated for Oct. 10.

"All citizens must realize that the electoral process is sound and expresses their visions, and we hope to form a government quickly and effectively, and there will be tangible results for its work and with full transparency," Hennis-Plasschaert said at a press conference in Baghdad.

"Not participating in the elections gives the right to the presence of unwanted people in the (upcoming) parliament," she warned.

Hennis-Plasschaert, who is also chief of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), said the UN would be an effective partner to guarantee the integrity of the elections, which should be different from the previous ones held in 2018.

She also said that there would be 900 international observers to monitor the electoral process in "an unprecedented matter," and UN observers will be present in five provinces: Baghdad, Erbil, Kirkuk, Nineveh and Basra.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi confirmed that the government is taking strict security measures to prevent attempts to disturb the elections, said a statement issued by al-Kadhimi's media office.

Al-Kadhimi called on all Iraqis to participate in the elections and on all political parties to adhere to fair competition under the law, the statement said.

According to the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission, about 24 million Iraqis are eligible to vote in 8,273 polling centers across the country in the Oct. 10 elections, in which around 3,249 candidates in 83 electoral districts will compete for 329 seats in the parliament.

The Iraqi parliamentary elections, originally scheduled for 2022, were advanced in response to months of protests against corruption and lack of public services.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister United Nations Parliament Vote Iraq Kirkuk Basra Baghdad 2018 Media All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan to boost cross-border tra ..

Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan to boost cross-border trade, solve water issues

1 minute ago
 Natural gas price spikes 25% on soaring demand

Natural gas price spikes 25% on soaring demand

1 minute ago
 Philippines logs 9,868 new COVID-19 cases, total r ..

Philippines logs 9,868 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,622,917

1 minute ago
 Life in UAE begins to return to normal after we ov ..

Life in UAE begins to return to normal after we overcame COVID-19, we give thank ..

6 minutes ago
 Moscow, Tehran Agree to Quickly Launch Sputnik V V ..

Moscow, Tehran Agree to Quickly Launch Sputnik V Vaccine Production in Iran - La ..

2 minutes ago
 Lt Gen Faiz Hameed has been posted as Peshawar Cor ..

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed has been posted as Peshawar Corps Commander: ISPR

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.