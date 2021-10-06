UN envoy urges Iraqis to participate in Parliamentary elections

The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert on Tuesday urged Iraqi people to participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections slated for Oct. 10

BAGHDAD, Oct 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert on Tuesday urged Iraqi people to participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections slated for Oct. 10.

"All citizens must realize that the electoral process is sound and expresses their visions, and we hope to form a government quickly and effectively, and there will be tangible results for its work and with full transparency," Hennis-Plasschaert said at a press conference in Baghdad.

"Not participating in the elections gives the right to the presence of unwanted people in the (upcoming) parliament," she warned.

Hennis-Plasschaert, who is also chief of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), said the UN would be an effective partner to guarantee the integrity of the elections, which should be different from the previous ones held in 2018.

She also said that there would be 900 international observers to monitor the electoral process in "an unprecedented matter," and UN observers will be present in five provinces: Baghdad, Erbil, Kirkuk, Nineveh and Basra.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi confirmed that the government is taking strict security measures to prevent attempts to disturb the elections, said a statement issued by al-Kadhimi's media office.

Al-Kadhimi called on all Iraqis to participate in the elections and on all political parties to adhere to fair competition under the law, the statement said.

According to the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission, about 24 million Iraqis are eligible to vote in 8,273 polling centers across the country in the Oct. 10 elections, in which around 3,249 candidates in 83 electoral districts will compete for 329 seats in the parliament.

The Iraqi parliamentary elections, originally scheduled for 2022, were advanced in response to months of protests against corruption and lack of public services.