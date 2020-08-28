UrduPoint.com
UN Envoy Urges Palestine To Stop Launching Rockets, Israel To Restore Fuel Shipments

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov on Friday called on the Palestinian militants to immediately stop launching rockets into Israel and urged the Israeli authorities to restore fuel deliveries amid the recent flare-up in the Gaza Strip.

"The situation in and around Gaza is rapidly deteriorating," Mladenov said via Twitter. "Palestinian militants must immediately stop the launching of projectiles, incendiary devices. Israel must restore UN fuel deliveries for electricity in Gaza."

Mladenov warned of an imminent escalation in Gaza, but said diplomacy can not improve the situation under the current circumstances.

"Militants continue to launch projectiles and incendiary devices. The tightening of closures is making life inside the Strip unbearable," he said.

Palestinians now have only three hours of electricity a day after Israel halted fuel shipments to Gaza.

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli military said its forces hit facilities of the Hamas Islamist movement in Gaza after several explosive balloons were launched into Israel.

The country experienced a series of balloon attacks from Gaza this month and regularly responded with airstrikes and tank fire.

