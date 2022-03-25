UrduPoint.com

UN Envoy Urges Syrian Constitutional Committee To Step Up Efforts To Draft New Basic Law

March 25, 2022

UN Envoy Urges Syrian Constitutional Committee to Step Up Efforts to Draft New Basic Law

The UN special envoy for Syria on Friday urged the Syrian government and opposition members tasked with drawing up a new constitution to take their role seriously and make compromises

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The UN special envoy for Syria on Friday urged the Syrian government and opposition members tasked with drawing up a new constitution to take their role seriously and make compromises.

Geneva hosted the seventh round of negotiations this week. UN's Geir Pedersen said at the conclusion of the five-day talks that he expected more substantive action from the Constitutional Committee.

"Before the Committee began its work this week, I appealed to the members to work with the sense of seriousness and compromise that the situation demands," he said in a statement.

Two and a half years after its creation, there is a clear need for the body to prove that its work is governed by "a sense of compromise and constructive engagement" so that it begins moving substantively forward on its mandate, Pedersen added.

The Norwegian diplomat said that some negotiators presented their ideas for revising the basics of governance and functions of public authorities, among other key issues, while others did not.

